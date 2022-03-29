Would you spend more than $9,000 a night to stay at this Montreal Airbnb? (PHOTOS)
Most of us have considered renting out our apartments or houses to make a quick buck or two off of Airbnb.
This one-bedroom home in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough, however, is looking to make nearly $10k per night.
The spot charges $9,590 per night and is listed as a “very beautiful and bright apartment with a balcony on either side, peaceful, and good energy.”
The rental also has one double-bed, WiFi, a washer and dryer, AC, a bath-tub, a microwave and a no-pets rule.
Not exactly luxurious amenities for a $45,000 four-night stay, but hey, to each their own.
Daily Hive has reached out to the rental’s owner to confirm whether the price was a miscue or if the owner really hopes to nab tourists at more than $9,000 a night.
As of this writing, the “entire apartment” listing has zero reviews.