Montembeault pays tribute to Canadiens legend with new goalie mask

After posing with a set of vintage pads in the Old Port this past week, Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault is keeping the retro theme going with a mask inspired by the past.

And luckily, when you play for hockey’s most storied franchise, there’s plenty of source material to draw from.

Montembeault’s new mask features multiple elements from Canadiens history that fans will be quick to notice. Designed by artists Sylvia Marsolais and Alexandre Mathys, who gave fans an up-close look at the work on X on Friday, the mask also has a unique “knitting style” look to it.

Along with the Becancour, Quebec, native’s No. 35 in the chin section, the Canadiens’ torch symbol burns brightly on the right side of the lid, while an image of legendary Montreal goalie Jacques Plante sits on the left.

The decision to honour Plante on a goalie mask is quite fitting since he was the first NHL netminder to sport one in a game back in 1959.

On the other side, the Montreal Habs torch that past generations in a high detailed realistic style.

The 27-year-old’s new mask, which he debuted earlier this season, also includes a logo for the Fondation Alecxange on the back, an ode to a local charity that helps families with children suffering from cancer.

Claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers in 2021, Montembeault first took on the role of backup to Jake Allen after it was announced that Carey Price would be placed on LTIR.

The tandem split the crease down the middle last season with Montembeault finishing the season with slightly better stats.

Now, with the Canadiens opting to keep three goalies at the NHL level, Montembeault has arguably been the best of the bunch so far, logging a 1.93 GAA and .929 SV% over eight games.

And as he nears the tail-end of a two-year deal he signed in July 2022, there have already been reports that an extension with Montreal could soon be a done deal.