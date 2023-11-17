Canadiens share injury update on Arber Xhekaj

Known for laying out big hits against opposing teams, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj got a taste of his own medicine on Thursday night.

Late in the second period, the 22-year-old Habs player fell victim to a hit from Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev.

Falling to the ice, Xhekaj, visibly uncomfortable, did not return to the game, which ended in a 6-5 score in Vegas’ favour.

On Friday morning, the Canadiens announced that the young blueliner is considered “day-to-day with an upper-body injury.”

Le défenseur Arber Xhekaj est évalué au quotidien en raison d'une blessure au haut du corps. Defenseman Arber Xhekaj is considered day-to-day with a upper-body injury.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 17, 2023

So far, Xhekaj has netted one goal, two assists, and 47 penalty minutes over 17 games with the Canadiens this year.

As of now, it’s unclear if the Hamilton native will be able to play in Saturday night’s road game against the Boston Bruins.

If added to the team’s growing list of injured players, Xhekaj will join Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Jordan Harris, Kirby Dach, Chris Wideman, and David Savard.