Canadiens goalie Montembeault hits Old Port streets wearing superfan's vintage pads

People in Old Montreal were in for a treat on Monday when Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault hit the cobblestone streets in style.

Dressed in a vintage Habs sweater, toque, and pads reminiscent of legendary netminder Ken Dryden, the 27-year-old posed for a Hockey Le Magazine photoshoot. Along with some unique props, there were also two young fans there to fire a few shots on Montembeault in an Old Port street corner.

In order to get the vintage look just right, Jacques Lacombe and Simon Bedard contacted Canadiens superfan and longtime collector Sonny Peters, who supplied the sweaters and pads from his own collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HABSCAVE™️ 🔵⚪️🔴 (@habscave)

While he was only asked to bring a set of pads, Peters, being the type to go all out, decided to go the extra mile, a decision that paid off in the end.

“Instead of just bringing the pads, I decided to bring everything. I brought the blocker, the glove, the stick,” he explained to Daily Hive. “And, you know, me being sort of creative in my own right. I said, ‘You know what, I’m going to bring a bunch of wool jerseys as well, and caps.'”

While Peters does own some of Dryden’s actual game-worn equipment, along with approximately 3,000 other pieces of Canadiens memorabilia, he kept the real things at home.

“It’s the exact same gear Ken Dryden used, it’s just not his game-used equipment,” he explained.

And speaking of his home, Peters has amassed nearly 60,000 Instagram followers, most of whom are in awe of his basement, aptly named the Habs Cave.

Although the 2,500-square-foot space equipped with a bar, pool table, air hockey, and more Habs stuff than you’ve ever seen in one place is a fan’s dream, it also attracts former and current players alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HABSCAVE™️ 🔵⚪️🔴 (@habscave)

Recently, Chris Nilan, Sergio Momesso, Yvon Lambert, Rick Green, Guy Lapointe, and Stephane Richer have all been down to the Cave. The space is also used for charity events from time to time, raising over $25,000 for various non-profits last year alone, something Peters is especially proud of.

“Now this is not just a place to watch hockey games and hang out among cool memorabilia,” Peters said. “We’re actually doing some good in the community.”