Canadiens are talking to Montembeault about contract extension: report

While they currently have three goalies at the NHL level, the Montreal Canadiens may soon be committing to one.

As he nears the tail-end of a two-year deal he signed in July 2022, Samuel Montembeault has been the Canadiens’ most solid goaltender for quite some time now.

Although his creasemate Jake Allen took home the Molson Cup for the month of October, Montembeault has played in the same amount of games this season (seven) and boasts a better GAA (2.89).

As a result, there are reports that the 27-year-old may sign an early contract extension with the Habs, and that it could already be in the works.

For starters, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman noted that a contract extension for Montemebeault could be imminent during the Saturday Headlines segment of Hockey Night in Canada this past weekend.

“I do think Montreal is taking a real run at getting Samuel Montembeault signed,” Friedman reported. “He’s one of the best this year at goals saved above expected, according to Money Puck.”

Adding fuel to the fire, the insider touched on Montemebeault’s status once again during Monday’s episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, revealing that he heard that contract talks may have already begun.

“I think [the Canadiens] are working on it. I think they would like to solve this three-goalie issue,” said Friedman. “I heard they were talking to him.”

Claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers in 2021, Montembeault first took on the role of backup to Jake Allen after it was announced that Carey Price would be placed on LTIR.

That role evolved last season, though, with Montembeault and Allen splitting the crease down the middle. The Becancour native finished the season with slightly better numbers all around, leading many to believe he could become a future starter.

That idea was further supported by Montembeault’s stellar performance as Canada’s starter at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in May, which saw him take home a gold medal.