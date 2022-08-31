This Quebec ski resort is the most Googled in all of Canada

As much as you’d not like to admit it, it might be time to start thinking ahead toward winter break. And what better cold-weather activity should you consider than Quebec ski options?

A new global study has revealed the world’s most popular ski resorts, with a Quebec spot ranking as the most Googled among Canadians.

According to money.co.uk’s “Where the world wants to go skiing” report, Montagne Bromont tops Canada’s most Googled ski resorts.

“There are thousands of ski resorts around the world with beautiful pistes, great nightlife, and plenty more to offer visitors, but which ones are people searching for the most?” reads the report.

To reveal the most popular ski resorts, the publication’s travel experts analyzed Google search data from over 1,100 ski getaways to see which were the most searched for by people around the world, by looking at terms for “ski [resort].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bromont, montagne d’expériences (@bromont_montagne)

Bansko in Bulgaria took home the top overall spot for most searched ski destination in the world, followed by Aspen, Colorado, and then Obertauern in Austria.

Four Canadian resorts ranked among the most popular ski spots beside Bromont, including Whistler, Banff, Jasper, and Big White.

Bromont’s ski season opens to the public at the beginning of December and you can already start planning your ski getaways on the resort’s website.