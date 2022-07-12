If there’s one excursion to add to this summer’s must-do list, Quebec City’s animal kingdom garden might be the king of the jungle.

From now until October, the Mosaïcultures Internationales de Montréal at Parc Bois-de-Coulonge in Quebec City is showcasing a dazzling display of more than 6 million plants and flowers that pay a tribute to the “life that vibrates on our planet.”

The summer-long exhibit is marketed as a “hymn to the Earth,” and works that are “a pleasure for the eyes but also a reminder of the fragility of life.”

Considered the international leader in what is called “mosaiculture,” Mosaïcultures Internationales de Montréal is a non-profit organization that began producing giant animal kingdom gardens in 1999.

Since its creation, the firm has produced more than 100 works across 20 countries around the globe, gathering more than 15 million total visitors.

This is Mosaïcultures Internationales’ first time hosting a large-scale event in Quebec City and is open seven days a week, from 10 am to sundown.

It could be Quebec’s most magical photo op spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsten // Canadian Travel 🇨🇦 (@kirstenwendlandt)

The exhibition — about 250 km outside of Montreal — is presented in the following five parts:

The Lieutenant’s Governor’s Residence

The Polar and Marine World

Endangered Species

The Huron-Wendat Nation

The Farm

Prices range from $12.50 to $25 and a $60 season pass is available. The virtual world has been buzzing with photos of the breathtaking exhibit since its opening in June.

Which garden animal is your favourite?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonjour Québec (@tourismequebec)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lu Cardilo | Quebec – Canada (@lucardilo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emy Falardeau. (@emy.fa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pascal Objectif Excellence (@pascal_photographe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pascal Objectif Excellence (@pascal_photographe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrey Monette (@audrey.monette.23)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pascal Objectif Excellence (@pascal_photographe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda (@spring_in_december)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mosaïcultures Internationales (@mosaiculturesinternationales)

When: From now until October 10

Time: 10 am – sundown

Where: Parc Bois-de-Coulonge ( 1215 Grande Allée O)

Price: $12.50 – $60, available online