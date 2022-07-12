Summer must-see: Quebec's breathtaking animal kingdom garden (PHOTOS)
If there’s one excursion to add to this summer’s must-do list, Quebec City’s animal kingdom garden might be the king of the jungle.
From now until October, the Mosaïcultures Internationales de Montréal at Parc Bois-de-Coulonge in Quebec City is showcasing a dazzling display of more than 6 million plants and flowers that pay a tribute to the “life that vibrates on our planet.”
The summer-long exhibit is marketed as a “hymn to the Earth,” and works that are “a pleasure for the eyes but also a reminder of the fragility of life.”
Considered the international leader in what is called “mosaiculture,” Mosaïcultures Internationales de Montréal is a non-profit organization that began producing giant animal kingdom gardens in 1999.
Since its creation, the firm has produced more than 100 works across 20 countries around the globe, gathering more than 15 million total visitors.
This is Mosaïcultures Internationales’ first time hosting a large-scale event in Quebec City and is open seven days a week, from 10 am to sundown.
It could be Quebec’s most magical photo op spot.
The exhibition — about 250 km outside of Montreal — is presented in the following five parts:
- The Lieutenant’s Governor’s Residence
- The Polar and Marine World
- Endangered Species
- The Huron-Wendat Nation
- The Farm
Prices range from $12.50 to $25 and a $60 season pass is available. The virtual world has been buzzing with photos of the breathtaking exhibit since its opening in June.
Which garden animal is your favourite?
Mosaïcultures Internationales
When: From now until October 10
Time: 10 am – sundown
Where: Parc Bois-de-Coulonge ( 1215 Grande Allée O)
Price: $12.50 – $60, available online