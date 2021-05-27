Tulips are in full bloom at the top of Mont-Royal (PHOTOS)
May 27 2021, 1:13 pm
As if Montreal’s reopening on Friday isn’t enough to brighten our spirits, tulips are in full bloom atop Mont-Royal, offering gorgeous orange and yellow hues to really signify the arrival of spring.
Photographers have been hiking the mountain and sharing photos of the tulips across Instagram.
If you’re looking for a rewarding hike in Montreal, the sights and smells of Mont-Royal are pretty rewarding these days.
- See also:
If you haven’t made the climb up the hill yet, here’s how beautiful the tulips look courtesy of photographers in Montreal.
