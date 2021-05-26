Politician to present motion to get an official Quebec flag emoji

If you’re tired of not being able to represent your province in emoji form, a Quebec politician has got your back.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, the leader of the Parti Québécois, is tabling a motion to get an official Quebec flag emoji from the Unicode Consortium.

And while the Unicode Consortium may sound like something out of a Harry Potter book, it’s the world’s emoji authority, in charge of permitting which objects can be transformed into digital emojis.

According to St-Pierre Plamondon, the PQ will present a motion to request the addition of the Quebec flag to the digital world’s emoji bank.

The PQ leader says he is personally sending a letter to Facebook headquarters asking them to add the emoticon to their platform as well.

He says it’s a “small gesture with a great symbolism.”

Le #PQ présentera ajd une motion pour demander l’ajout du drapeau du Qc à la banque d’émojis. J’enverrai aussi une lettre au siège social de Facebook pour leur demander d’ajouter cet émoticône. Un petit geste, une grande symbolique: celle du droit à exprimer notre fierté #polqc pic.twitter.com/TqbpKzjZCI — Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (@PaulPlamondon) May 26, 2021

According to the Unicode Consortium, the Quebec flag emoji was submitted in September 2019 and is currently “under consideration.”

There’s hope, because the poutine emoji was declined by the Consortium in April 2019.