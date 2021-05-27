A majestic stone mansion is on the market in the Golden Square Mile for a cool $9.9 million.

The 1928 home is next to Mont-Royal Park, has a lush garden, a saltwater pool, six bedrooms, and five+two bathrooms, and is adjacent to Mont-Royal Park.

The Redpath-Crescent home has wood panels, a grand vaulted staircase, 13-foot high ceilings, French doors, a wrap-around terrace, basement gym, a two-car garage, a laundry room, and a wine cellar.

The house is listed by Sotheby’s International Realty and is currently owned by one of the proprietors of Canada’s most renowned art galleries.

The real estate company says the “home has been renovated, restored, decorated and curated to their highest standards and could be bought fully furnished.”

What do you think?