Party likes it's 1997: Downtown Montreal Irish pub offering throwback prices this weekend

How about a little time travel this weekend, Montreal?

Remember how good life was in 1997? Titanic just came out, the Spice Girls were everywhere, you had to feed your Tamagotchi every few hours, and Nintendo 64 was the king of entertainment.

If you’re in the mood for a little 1997 throwback this weekend, be sure to stop by McKibbin’s Irish Pub’s downtown location on Saturday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mckibbin’s Irish Pub (@mckibbinsirishpub)

The general manager of the popular pub tells Daily Hive that McKibbin’s is celebrating its 25th anniversary and will have DJs on the back terrace and top floor club, live bands on the main floor, and throwback prices to mirror the year it opened its Bishop location.

Mixed drinks will cost a smooth $5.75, pints will go for $6.50, and shots will knock you back an easy $4.

The kitchen will also be serving up a daily special, which will be announced on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mckibbin’s Irish Pub (@mckibbinsirishpub)

Take note that the bar will only open at 9 pm in celebration of the big bash.

Here’s hoping the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life” plays at least once throughout the night…

McKibbin’s Irish Pub — Throwback Bash

When: Saturday, August 27

Time: 9 pm to 3 am

Where: 1426 Bishop Street