Looking back on it, 2021 was not much easier than the infamously apocalyptic 2020.

And while we were all busy dealing with a pandemic, time once again seemed to pass us all by.

Now, in the blink of an eye, we have entered 2022. And with every new calendar year comes a greater gap between the past and present. Beloved pop culture references are becoming artifacts before our very eyes, and there’s just no fighting it.

So pull out a lozenge and whip out those reading glasses. Here are 22 things that will immediately make you feel old in 2022.

“Call Me Maybe” dominated the airwaves 10 years ago

You could not go anywhere without hearing this banger in 2012.

Spider-Man came out 20 years ago

Long before the MCU, we had Tobey.

Dwayne Johnson is turning 50

The Rock The Fossil.

Friends ended 18 years ago

And we’re still not over it.

The iPhone came out 15 years ago

Anyone else miss the Home button?

“Gangnam Style” was released 10 years ago

It now has nearly 4.3 billion views on YouTube…

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish turns 60

It was created in 1962 for Catholics abstaining from meat on Fridays during Lent.

Titanic hit theatres 25 years ago

Can we finally agree that Jack could have fit on that door?

Seinfeld, The Simpsons, and Saved by the Bell all debuted more than 30 years ago

And you still quote at least one of them daily.

E.T. phoned home 40 years ago

*gasps in alien

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged five years ago

The drama has not stopped since.

Thriller came out 40 years ago

With over 70 million copies sold, it is still the most successful album ever.

Facebook is turning 18 years old this year

At least none of us will age in the Metaverse.

The first Harry Potter book came out 24 years ago

And Daniel Radcliffe turns 33 this year.

The Expos left Montreal 18 years ago

There hasn’t been a Major League Baseball team in La Belle Province since 2004. “Nos Amours” left Montreal after the 2004 season and became the 2019 Washington Nationals world champion.

James Bond made his big-screen debut 60 years ago

Luckily cool doesn’t have an expiration date.

A Canadian team hasn’t won the Stanley Cup in nearly 30 years

They came darn close last summer.

This song came out 30 years ago

The royalty checks are probably still pouring in.

This is what your cell phone looked like 20 years ago

No internet, no scrolling, just T9 till you die, baby.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse are turning 30

That’s 60 when you add their ages together.

We’re closer in time to 2050 than we are to 1980

Where are our hoverboards?

Superbad made comedy waves 15 years ago

This legendary flick is one of the greatest teen comedies of all time, and we’re still McLovin every minute of it.