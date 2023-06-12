What Montreal's weather looks like for Grand Prix weekend

Racegoers and Montreal party people alike will be spending a lot of time outdoors this weekend. And if you’ve got big Grand Prix plans, you may want to add an umbrella to your list of F1 essentials.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s forecast, rain is expected for both Saturday and Sunday, which currently have a 40% and 60% respective chance of showers throughout the island.

The rain is not expected to bring chilly weather, though, with expected highs upwards of 23°C.

Meanwhile, Friday, the clearest of the three days, is expected to feature a mix of sun and clouds and hit a high of 22°C.

Those looking to take advantage of the vibrant nightlife that comes with the event will want to bring a light jacket with them. Temperatures for both Friday and Saturday night are expected to dip down to about 13°C at night.

Last year’s race was hit with substantial showers during qualifying, but remained dry on race day.

Here’s hoping the forecast changes in favour of those expecting to spend a lot of time outside this weekend — and the drivers at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.