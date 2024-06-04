Maxim brings racy Grand Prix party to Montreal this weekend

Grand Prix weekend in Montreal is upon us, and there’s one event everyone wants a ticket to: the Maxim Party.

The highly anticipated Grand Prix gala is back for its third edition, guaranteeing attendees another unforgettable night of glitz, glamour, and indulgence. Maxim called its inaugural event in 2022 the “raciest party” of Grand Prix weekend, and we couldn’t agree more.

Downtown’s Windsor Station will once again transform into a glamorous playground for a star-studded guest list on Saturday, June 8, for an evening that will include a range of artists, celebrities, and athletes who have come to town to soak up the F1 atmosphere.

“People will be dressed to the nines, and you’ll have tons of celebrities, you know, mingling about with hockey players and basketball players,” said Rob Segal, president of partnerships at TFA — the company behind the Maxim Party and Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival — in an interview with Daily Hive.

“It’s a site and spectacle. We take what was a train station, and we transform it into an absolutely lit night.”

Rapper French Montana and UFC legend Georges St-Pierre will headline the event thanks to Pur Sang Vodka (official sponsor of the Maxim Grand Prix Party). This year’s lineup also features DJ duo Nervo and social media sensation Sommer Ray.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM GRAND PRIX PARTY (@maximgrandprixparty)

Meanwhile, previous years have included appearances by both local and international figures such as Cole Caufield, Chris Boucher, Diplo, Minka Kelly, PK Subban, Sloane Stephens, Eugenie Bouchard, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, and Jean Pascal.

With more than 2,500 expected guests this time around, the upcoming Maxim Party has already sold 90% of its tickets.

General admission passes are currently $260 apiece. Meanwhile, VIP lounges for eight to 16 people are also available.

With that said, people should not hesitate to grab a ticket before they’re all gone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag)

Where: Windsor Station, 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montreal

When: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Time: 1o pm to 3 am

Price: Tickets start at $260