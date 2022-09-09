Coffee with style: Is this the most elegant cafe in all of Montreal?

Forget what you’d like in your coffee, how about some marble mosaic floors, brass bars, and golden chandeliers with your coffee?

If you’re on the hunt for a little bit of elegance with your coffee, Crew Collective & Cafe might be hard to beat as the classiest cafe in Montreal.

Located in the former Royal Bank of Old Montreal from the 1920s, the cafe offers 12,000 sq ft of stunning coworking space and socializing areas. (Forbes magazine named it the best co-working space in the world in 2017.)

Guests don’t need a reservation to check out the space. “The cafe is open to those who want to discover a one-of-a-kind space to dine, drink, work, and meet,” says the cafe’s website.

Crew Collective & Café offers a variety of professional workspaces as well, including an open coworking space, modern meeting and conference rooms, and private offices. The third-wave coffee shop is open to the public and hosts special events, all together in a breathtaking architectural and historical setting.

The cafe says its espresso-based beverages and filtered coffee is prepared by its in-house baristas and signature drinks are blended to order, ranging from $3 to $6. The kitchen serves local classics (bagels, sandwiches, soups, scones, and cakes) all make with “a focus on freshness and quality products.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crew Collective & Cafe (@crewcollectivecafe)

The cafe offers a no-obligation coworking community subscription on a monthly basis for people looking for a cozy remote-work setting or longer engagements for long-term members. “Whatever your business needs, a floating desk, a dedicated desk, a collaborative workspace, a private office, or a virtual office, Crew has got you covered,” says the website.

Day passes cost $40 and monthly passes are available starting at $300 but that does include unlimited 24/7 access.

Structurally, Crew is made out of limestone and sandstone walls which are inlaid with the coat of arms of each of the Canadian provinces, and topped with coffered ceilings intricately designed with wood, gilding, and plaster by the Italian master Angelo Magnanti.

The cafe’s rich architectural components have been restored to preserve its history throughout the years and a coffee at the downtown location actually feels like you’ve teleported to Europe.

It’s an absolute must for coffee fanatics around town.

Crew Collective & Cafe is located at 360 Rue Saint-Jacques and the cafe is open from 8 am to 4 pm on weekdays, 10 am to 5 pm on weekends.

