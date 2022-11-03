Downtown Montreal's Santa Claus Parade returns to Ste. Catherine this month

Montreal’s biggest Santa Claus parade is returning to the streets of downtown this month, for the first time since 2019.

The 70th annual Le défilé du Père Noël will cruise along Sainte-Catherine Street (between Guy and Jeanne-Mance) on Saturday, November 19.

Traditionally, the X-Mas extravaganza features Mrs. Claus, floats, elves, marching bands, dancers, and the lovely Christmas Fairy, while covering a two-kilometre downtown trek.

The landmark event, which is also televised, is expecting an estimated 300,000 spectators while another one million tune in on TV.

While specific details have yet to be announced, well-known Quebec performers usually lend their voices and sing Christmas classics. In 2019, the Cirque du Soleil participated in floats for the first time ever, making it even more magical.

Montréal Centre-Ville, the organization behind the joyous parade, says the return of the tradition “marks the official start of the holiday season in downtown Montreal.”

More details will soon follow and we’ll be sure to fill you in with all the Christmasy goodness.

When: Saturday, November 19

Time: 11 am

Where: Ste. Catherine Street, between Guy and Jeanne-Mance

Price: Free