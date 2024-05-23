Tickets still available for Montreal Grand Prix — here's how much they cost

Officially kicking off on June 7, the highly anticipated 2024 Montreal Grand Prix is only a few weeks away. And luckily, tickets are still available.

That’s right. Despite tickets for the event going on sale last July, there’s still a decent amount of unsold passes F1 fans can get their hands on.

According to the tickets page on gpcanada.ca, only a “limited quantity” of general admission tickets remain for the Grand Prix. Meanwhile, all GA ticket packages that include the Sunday (June 9) race are already sold out, including three-day passes that were going for $285 each.

With that said, spectators can still buy tickets for the Friday and Saturday practice sessions for $110 and $170 a pop, respectively. Family packages for the two days, which include two adult and two child tickets, are also still available, selling between $220 and $340.

On the VIP side of things, passes to all but two of the 13 grandstands at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve have already been bought up. The remaining ones will set folks back up to $635 for a three-day ticket.

There are also unsold terrace spots going for upwards of $1,500 for all three days. Finally, all the suites on the track have been bought up.

With that said, for those still interested in partaking in the Sunday race action, ticket exchange and resale companies like Billets.ca and Stub Hub are selling GA tickets for the weekend’s main event starting at $220.

Billets.ca has plenty of available full-weekend passes, the cheapest of which are currently selling for $395.

Despite a fairly rainy weekend, the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix posted the best-ever attendance in the event’s history as a whopping 345,000 spectators from around the world came out to Notre Dame Island over 72 hours to witness the action.