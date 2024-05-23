FREE three-day Grand Prix festival coming to Old Port of Montreal

For those looking to max out on F1 fun but want to avoid the downtown crowds, the Old Port of Montreal is set to introduce an exciting addition to the Grand Prix party list this year with the launch of Festival Heineken.

Taking place during the weekend of the big race — from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9 — the outdoor festival’s debut will feature a unique off-track experience for Formula 1 enthusiasts and casual fans alike.

Running daily from 11 am to 7 pm, Old Montreal’s Grand Quay Pavilion will transform into a free-to-enter fan zone that includes high-tech racing simulators, photo ops on the winner’s podium, and a giant LED screen broadcasting the Grand Prix’s practice sessions and main race live from the track.

Some of the city’s most popular food trucks, including Gaspésie Bistro Gourmand, Smoking BBQ, and Mr. Puffs, will also be on site.

“We are excited to bring Festival Heineken to Formula 1 fans in Montreal and provide a space where fans can come together to enjoy an F1 experience,” said Loic de Laubrière, managing director for Heineken Canada, in a press release. “Our vision for this experience is to show that Formula 1 is about more than just the race itself; it’s about the community of fans and the connections Formula 1 forms.”

Festival Heineken will also feature live music all weekend long, with local and national DJs spinning tracks. Headlining the lineup is renowned Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens, who will play a ticketed show on the festival grounds Saturday night at 9 pm.

Tickets are currently going for $49.25 each.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heineken Canada (@heinekenca)

For more details, including the full DJ schedule and information on purchasing tickets for Heineken’s F1 Party, you can visit www.guideduweekend.ca.

Heineken Montreal Grand Prix Festival (18+)

Where: Grand Quai, 200 de la Commune St W

When: June 7 to 9

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Price: Free entry