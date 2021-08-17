Is this the most Instagrammable diner in all of Montreal? (PHOTOS)

When it comes to retro decor diners, this one is tough to top.

It just might be the most Instagrammable diner across the island.

La Petite Dînette in Le Plateau is stylized like a bright American diner, complete with neon lights, vinyl seating, and laminate countertops.

The cozy diner has celebrity photos of Michael Jackson, Marilyn Monroe, Lionel Richie, and more.

Besides being an obvious choice for the ‘gram, the food is also very tasty. The menu ranges from different cultures, including Taiwanese milk tea, Korean pogos, Japanese ramen, Vietnamese fish and spring rolls, and of course poutine… in A CONE.

What’s equally impressive is La Petite Dînette opened in the midst of the pandemic, opening its doors for the grand opening on March 13.

Since then, customers have taken to the food (obviously the coned poutines) and have shared the neon-lit eatery across Instagram.

If you haven’t had a chance to swing by the diner, check out how it looks in the virtual world of Instagram.

What do you think? Is this the most Instagrammable diner in the city?

Address: 4186 rue Saint-Denis

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm, closed on Wednesdays