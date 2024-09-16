“Scary” potential: Laine’s ex-teammate hints at Canadiens success

As the Montreal Canadiens prepare for the 2024-25 season, one of the biggest storylines surrounding the team is the arrival of Patrik Laine.

Acquired in a blockbuster trade in August, fans and analysts alike are eager to see which version of the high-scoring winger will take to the ice in Montreal.

His former teammate, Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers, is confident that the 6-foot-5 sniper can rediscover his best form. Having shared the ice with him during Laine’s early days in Winnipeg, Ehlers has seen firsthand what the 26-year-old is capable of when things go right for him.

“I think it can get a little scary,” Ehlers told reporters on Monday, reflecting on the Finland native’s potential. “We’ve seen it in Winnipeg. When this guy’s feeling good, when he’s just out there playing hockey — it’s tough that it’s going to be on the other side now.”

Ehlers also expressed admiration for Laine’s resilience after a challenging three-year stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets, during which the forward missed substantial time due to injury and mental health struggles.

“I’m proud of him. Everyone knows it’s not easy to go through some things, and the things that he’s been going through would hit anyone hard,” Ehlers added. “I love that guy […] To see him now playing in Montreal is going to be pretty cool for him. It’s a city that loves hockey, and he loves hockey, so I think he’s going to be doing pretty well there.”

As for Laine, who hasn’t suited up for a game since last December, he seems thrilled for the chance at a fresh start in one of the league’s most passionate hockey markets.

“I feel like there’s no better place to play in terms of a hockey market than Montreal,” Laine, a three-time 60+ point producer, told reporters at the Canadiens’ golf tournament on Monday. “I’m super excited, obviously, to be here. Finally having these [Habs] fans on my side for once.”

The former second-overall pick is also keeping his focus for this year simple: “Stay healthy and have a good time. When you do those two things, there’s a really good chance for success.”

Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis, who has a bit of a knack for getting the best out of struggling players, echoed those sentiments, emphasizing the importance of Laine’s mental and physical well-being in his new environment.

“I want him to be excited to play hockey [and] come to the arena,” St. Louis said. “We want him to be in a good place mentally.”

Laine will officially kick off his Candiens tenure on October 9 when Montreal opens their season at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs.