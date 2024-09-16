Now in the third year of their rebuild, the Montreal Canadiens are inching closer to rejoining the NHL’s competitive crop.

However, the decision to hit the reset button on the roster following the Habs’ unexpected run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final was anything but easy.

Speaking at the Canadiens’ annual golf tournament on Monday, team owner Geoff Molson reflected on his unease when committing to the rebuild, unsure of how fans would react.

“It was hard to make that decision because I didn’t know how the fans were going to react,” Molson revealed. “But the biggest thing I learned is that our fans wanted this. They’re entirely behind the rebuild because they can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

While the uncertainty weighed heavily on him, Molson admitted that fan support has been a key factor in embracing the Canadiens’ long-term vision. “Since we announced the rebuild, fans have realized it takes time. Whether we make the playoffs or not, they’ll let us know if they’re satisfied.”

Molson was cautious yet optimistic when asked about the team’s progress and playoff potential: “I think we’ll have an exciting team that works hard every night, but it’s a process. Things won’t change overnight.”

Molson credited his management team, led by Jeff Gorton, Montreal’s executive vice president, with steering the rebuild in the right direction. And like Molson, Gorton continued to preach patience. “We have a plan, and we’re not going to deviate from it for short-term gains.”

The former New York Rangers GM also acknowledged the fans’ role in the process.

“From the fans I talk to, they’re patient as long as they see growth,” Gorton added. “We’ll keep moving forward, and hopefully, they’ll keep believing in what we’re doing.”

Coming off two straight seasons of finishing at the bottom of the NHL’s Atlantic Division, the Canadiens will kick off their 2024-25 campaign on October 9 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.