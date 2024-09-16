Suzuki compares Canadiens rookie Hutson to Norris Trophy winner

While the Montreal Canadiens are bursting at the seams with exciting prospects, few have captured the attention of Habs fans like Lane Hutson.

After delivering a pair of standout performances at the Canadiens Prospect Showdown over the weekend, the young defenceman was once again a hot topic as Montreal’s players spoke to reporters during the team’s annual golf tournament on Monday.

Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki didn’t hold back when asked about Hutson’s potential, making a bold comparison to Vancouver Canucks captain and 2024 Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes.

“He reminds me a lot of Quinn Hughes—just the way he skates, walks the blue line,” Suzuki said. “Obviously, Quinn is an amazing player. I’m sure Lane wants to be something like him. It’s impressive. He makes a lot of really nice plays and sees the ice really well. We’ll see how he does at camp.”

Hutson’s potential isn’t just a talking point among the fans. According to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, some Habs players are already considering the puck-moving d-man as a contender for the Calder Trophy—the award given to the NHL’s top rookie.

“One of the players texted me and said, ‘Lane Hutson is gonna make a run for the Calder this year,’” Friedman shared on the latest episode of 32 Thoughts. He also noted that during recent team skates, Canadiens players were left in awe of Hutson’s abilities, saying, “Can you believe what this kid can do?”

“The Montreal guys think this kid is the real deal,” Friedman added.

With the recent departures of defencemen Jonathan Kovacevic and Jordan Harris, Hutson’s chances of earning a spot on the Canadiens’ blue line have only increased. Still, he’ll face competition from fellow young defenders David Reinbacher and Logan Mailloux when training camp kicks off this month.

The Canadiens will begin their 2024-25 campaign on October 9, when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs.