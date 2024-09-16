Canadiens' Dach says health is "at 100%" for start of season

After missing almost the entire 2023-24 season with an injury, Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach is ready to make his return to the ice.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, the 23-year-old, who tore his ACL and MCL just two games into last season, confirmed he’s fully recovered and eager to rejoin the team.

“It was a long year last year,” Dach said during the Canadiens’ annual golf tournament. “I feel good health-wise, body-wise. It felt like I was ready to play games at the end of last year, even though I wasn’t really medically cleared to.”

Dach, who tallied 38 points in 58 games during the 2022-23 campaign, is also confident in his ability to contribute once again.

“I feel 100%. I have no real issues,” he remarked. “I can be an impact player on this team and hopefully help us win some games and play meaningful games down the stretch. It’s been a long time since I’ve played a meaningful game.”

However, questions about where he will fit into the Canadiens’ lineup continue to linger. While Dach, who was acquired in a 2022 draft-day deal, feels most comfortable at centre, fellow faceoff man Alex Newhook and the addition of a player like Patrik Laine to the top six could shift things around.

“I feel like I’ve always been a centreman. It’s where I play the best. It’s where I can carry the puck through the neutral zone and create plays off entries,” the 6-foot-4 forward explained. “But we’ve got a lot of talent up front now, and I’m happy to play wherever [Martin St. Louis] thinks I should be.”

Dach’s return also has his teammates excited.

“It’s huge. When he’s playing, he’s been really effective for us,” Caufield said, emphasizing the impact he can have. “As long as that can continue for a whole season, it’ll help us a lot.”

With Dach healthy, the Canadiens are counting on his presence to add some much-needed depth and firepower as they aim to re-enter the playoff race.

Montreal officially kicks off its 2024-25 campaign on October 9 with a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.