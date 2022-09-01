Here is what's open and closed in Montreal on Labour Day
For many people, Labour Day unofficially signifies the last day of summer. Time is spent at a cottage, in the pool, or asking yourself, “Where did the summer go?”
The statutory holiday takes place on the first Monday of September and Montreal is slated for four days of delightful weather.
The long weekend means a bunch of different industries and services will be closed on Monday.
When it comes to eating out and/or shopping, we’d recommend calling beforehand as many spots run at different hours depending on the owner’s preference.
In celebration of the long weekend, many businesses and public attractions will be closed. But, since nobody wants to be locked out of an SAQ or SQDC on a day off, we’ve put together a list of what’s open and closed this Labour Day Monday in Montreal.
What’s open:
- 311, the City of Montreal’s information hotline (always available)
- The STM (Société de transport de Montréal) will operate on modified hours (check the schedule right here)
- Depanneurs, and pharmacies, but hours and staff may be reduced
- Most music venues, bars, clubs
- Most restaurants and pubs
- Bookstores, flower stores, antique shops and service-based businesses (hair salons, gas stations, manufacturers) remain open at their discretion
- Hospitals and emergency services
- Most spas
- Hotels and most accommodations
- Small grocery stores (less than 4,037 sq ft in size) though hours of operation and staff may be reduced
- Some arenas, swimming pools, and sports centres remain open with reduced hours
- Cinemas
- Montreal Casino (always open)
- La Ronde
- Pointe-à-Callière, Montreal’s museum of history and archeology
- Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
- Montreal Biodome
- Montreal Botanical Gardens and the Gardens of Light
- Montreal Insectarium
- Montreal Planetarium
- Public markets and farmers’ markets
- Marché Bonsecours
- Parking metres are still in effect though attendants are scarcer than on non-holidays
- Garbage and recycling pickups stay on schedule (there are isolated exceptions)
- Most SAQ liquor stores stay open except for those located inside shopping malls that don’t have doors directly on the street
What’s closed:
- Banks, credit unions, and private institutions
- City libraries
- City of Montreal offices and Accès Montréal points of service
- Quebec provincial and Canadian federal offices
- Municipal courthouses and borough offices
- Shopping malls and retail stores (except for bookstores, flower shops, and antique dealers which remain open at the owner’s discretion)
- Postal service and Canada Post post offices, except those operating in the private sector
- Large grocery stores and supermarkets (over 4,037 sq ft in size)
- Montreal Science Centre and IMAX Theatre
- Some restaurants