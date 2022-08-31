Here's your Labour Day long weekend weather forecast for Montreal

The last long weekend of summer is upon us, and it’s expected to bring plenty of sunshine and some heat to Montreal.

As you start planning for the long Labour Day weekend, Mother Nature is giving us a delightful forecast full of sunshine.

“Feels like” temperatures are expected to swing by 12ºC from Saturday to Sunday, down from 32ºC to 20ºC, according to The Weather Network.

Friday is expected to be sparkling, with a “feels like” high of 29ºC and 11 hours of sunlight. Following chances of light showers on Saturday and Sunday, Labour Day Monday is also expected to bring plenty of sun and highs of 20ºC.

As for long-term predictions, AccuWeather has released its fall forecast for the country and meteorologists say this autumn is shaping up to be a “tale of two coasts” in Canada.

The weather agency has shared its fall predictions with Daily Hive, forecasting that Western Canada is “likely in for a wetter and cooler-than-average fall,” the opposite of which is expected for Quebec and the eastern provinces.