Alexander Romanov and Jesperi Kotkaniemi were both integral parts of the Montreal Canadiens’ epic run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

These days, though, the pair of ex-Canadiens find themselves behind enemy lines, playing on opposite ends of the Round 1 series between the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes.

And not unlike Game 1, things went a little off the rails for both teams in Game 2 on Monday night as Carolina closed things out with a 5-3 victory.

In a matchup that saw a total of 24 penalties, eight separate misconducts were handed out between both New York and Carolina, with a handful of fights breaking out. Kotkaniemi and Romanov nearly added to that total, getting in each other’s faces during the game’s third-period shenanigans.

But as an official tried to break the two up, the Hurricanes forward made it clear that he would not drop the gloves with the former Montreal defender, who joined the Isles via trade in 2022.

“He’s my boy,” Kotkaniemi could be seen mouthing while grappling with Romanov.

“He’s my boy” – Kotkaniemi to Romanov Habs for life. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Bnoz6KDVVR — Mike Reider (@mreider8) April 23, 2024

The 23-year-old, who left the Habs for Raleigh in the 2021 offseason, did not reserve special treatment for the rest of the New York team, though, laying out a massive hit on Cal Clutterbuck behind the visiting team’s net in the first period.

Physicality aside, the rest of the game was pretty bonkers too.

Down 3-0 in the second period, Carolina mounted a comeback of epic proportions, scoring five straight and outshooting the Islanders 29-5 over the final two periods. They also held a 110-28 advantage in shot attempts for the game.

After the game, Islander coach Patrick Roy equated his team’s collapse to taking too many penalties.

“We took, what, the 3-0 lead?” the former Canadiens goaltender said. “I felt like when we took those penalties, that gave them momentum and the game shifted big-time.”

With the series headed to Long Island, Carolina and New York will face off for Game 3 on Thursday night.