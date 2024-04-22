Rumoured Canadiens trade target Zegras has heard the talk

Back in February, reports linking the Montreal Canadiens (among other teams) to Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras began emerging.

While Canadiens fans were obviously excited about the prospect of landing a star of Zegras’ calibre, the 23-year-old, who dressed for only 31 games this year, spent the majority of his season trying to overcome an injury.

With that said, Zegras recently admitted to Eric Stephens of The Athletic that he found the trade rumours hard to ignore.

“You see it,” Zegras said in a newly released exclusive interview. “It’s hard not to see. Definitely sucks. I think you can always control what you can control. When there are certain teams that there are rumours to, obviously, it goes in a different direction so to speak.”

Limited to just six goals and 15 points, the Bedford, New York, native has done his best to concentrate his attention on things he can control.

And despite his name getting thrown around Zegras also revealed that he has not discussed his future with Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek, adding that he trusts Verbeek to make the right decisions for the team, who finished the year with a 27-50-5 record.

“I got a lot of faith in Pat. I know he’ll do what’s best for this team,” he added.

Zegras, who is close friends with Canadiens forward Cole Caufield, signed a three-year contract extension (through the 2025-26 NHL season) with the Ducks in October.

Selected ninth overall by Anaheim in the 2019 draft, the 6-foot, 185-pound forward has netted 55 goals and 154 points over 211 NHL games.