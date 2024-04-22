"He looks healthy": Ex-Canadiens forward offers update on Carey Price

With Carey Price stepping away from the game as he deals with what is likely a career-ending injury, Montreal Canadiens fans are always in the market for an update on the beloved goaltender.

Price, who now resides in Kelowna, BC, attended the Canadiens’ final home last week. And while he didn’t speak with the media, his longtime teammate and friend Paul Byron did.

Appearing as a guest on the Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro on Saturday, Byron, who now works in a player development role in the Canadiens’ front office, gave his assessment of the 36-year-old’s health and happiness.

“He’s doing really well. He looks healthy, he looks happy,” Byron said before alluding to fans seeing more of Price in the near future. “He wants to make a presence in Montreal, he loves coming to the games. He loved being there the other night. Mentally, he’s in a really good headspace.”

While there appears to be a desire for Price, who last played in April of 2022, to be closer to Habs fans, Byron believes that his move back to his home province of British Columbia was necessary.

“Being in Montreal is just hard, being him,” the 34-year-old explained. “You go to the grocery store. You go to the golf course. It’s like every single place he goes, everyone knows who he is. It’s a big weight he wears on his shoulders.”

And after a 15-season stint in the Montreal spotlight, a little bit of normalcy seems to go a long way.

“The fact that he could go to Kelowna, just live a normal life, it’s big for him,” Byron, who announced his retirement last year, added.

As the winningest goaltender in Canadiens history, Price made his 700th NHL start — and possibly the last of his career — with 37 saves in a 10-2 win at home against the Florida Panthers in April 2022.

He remains on contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.