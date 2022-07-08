SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens trade for Kirby Dach in draft-day wheel-and-deal

Al Sciola
|
Jul 8 2022, 12:03 am
Shorty after drafting Juraj Slafkovsky first overall, the Montreal Canadiens shook things up again by announcing not one, but two major trades.

The Habs first sent defenceman Alexander Romanov and the 98th overall pick at this year’s draft to the New York Islander for the 13th overall pick.

They followed this by trading the 13th and 66th overall picks to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for centreman Kirby Dach.

Dach, a 6-foot-4 centre, was drafted third overall by the Blackhawks in 2019.

Are the Habs done for the night or just getting started?

Only time will tell.

