Free shots & comedy: Montreal's wild BYOB stand-up show returns this weekend

If you’ve got the comedy itch this weekend in Montreal, how does a show loaded with comics AND free booze sound?

On Saturday, Kickback MTL is returning for its 14th edition on boulevard St-Laurent. Besides hosting a stellar lineup of comics, Kickback is also dishing out free shots to the entire venue and the comedians.

After the show, Kickback turns into a big-time after-party.

While speaking with Daily Hive, event organizers Eva Alexo and Micah Sullivan said they’ve turned their comedy show/dance party hybrid into a neighbourhood space.

Alexo says the free pre-show shots help to build a “sense of community” that unite the audience and performers, forming a sense of family and togetherness.

The show functions on a “there is no such thing as strangers here” vibe.

“Our goal is to create an environment that is more than just a show but a place you can come to once a month with your friends or even alone, discover some of Canada’s best talent, meet new people, and dance all night at our after party with music by some of Montreal’s best DJs,” says the show’s listing.

“We are exclusively inclusive. Whether you come in a group of ten or are new to the city and are looking to meet new people, you have a place with us!”

This weekend’s comedian lineup is stacked with some local and Toronto-based comedians.

Alexo will host the show, Sullivan will DJ and the lineup will unfold as follows:

Tickets cost a wee bit over $35 and admission to The Cave after-party is free.

Both events are BYOB and BYOW, meaning the indoor venue is 4/20-friendly.

Have you put it all together? Free booze, the funky skunky, and seasoned comics. Big-time party, indeed.

When: Saturday, November 26

Time: 9 pm to 11:30

Where: 3655 boulevard St-Laurent

Price: $36.29, available online; FREE for the after-party