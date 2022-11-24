"Everything is $24.99": There's a massive three-day winter coat sale in Montreal this weekend

Although it’s not even December yet, if you were waiting for winter coats to go on sale, you may have just lucked out.

For those looking to stock up on warm winter apparel before the cold and snow rear their ugly head for good, there’s a mega Black Friday sale going on in Lasalle all weekend. LJJessentials is flaunting a hefty warehouse sale, offering winter jackets for the whole family.

According to the company, all winter jackets will be sold for $24.99 this weekend. Yes, you read that correctly. For under $30, you can very well be adding a new jacket to your closet.

Get moving, folks. The store accepts credit cards, cash, Apple Pay, and interact but warns that the stock is limited.

We’d recommend calling to ensure a stockpile of coats is still available.

When: From November 25 to 27

Time: Friday, 10 am to 8 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 7177 boulevard Newman, Lasalle

Price: $24.99