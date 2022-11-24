"Everything is $24.99": There's a massive three-day winter coat sale in Montreal this weekend

Although it’s not even December yet, if you were waiting for winter coats to go on sale, you may have just lucked out.
For those looking to stock up on warm winter apparel before the cold and snow rear their ugly head for good, there’s a mega Black Friday sale going on in Lasalle all weekend. LJJessentials is flaunting a hefty warehouse sale, offering winter jackets for the whole family.
According to the company, all winter jackets will be sold for $24.99 this weekend. Yes, you read that correctly. For under $30, you can very well be adding a new jacket to your closet.
View this post on Instagram
Get moving, folks. The store accepts credit cards, cash, Apple Pay, and interact but warns that the stock is limited.
We’d recommend calling to ensure a stockpile of coats is still available.
- You might also like:
- Lace 'em up: Downtown's giant FREE skating rink is returning to Montreal
- Canada's magical holiday train is returning to Montreal this weekend (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
- Noël Allemand: Quebec's biggest Christmas market returns this weekend (PHOTOS)
Black Friday Winter Jacket Sale
View this post on Instagram
When: From November 25 to 27
Time: Friday, 10 am to 8 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 7177 boulevard Newman, Lasalle
Price: $24.99