Before rocking out the Bell Centre as part of his Justice World Tour, Justin Bieber dropped by his clothing brand’s pop-up shop at Old Montreal’s SSENSE.

For the collaboration between the popular Old Port fashion shop and Bieber’s clothing line, SSENSE has transformed into a “suburban oasis” as part of Bieber and Ryan Good’s “drew house” initiative.

Drew house — a community co-founded by Bieber and Good — is a place where guests “can be yourself and loved, encouraged, safe and valued.”

Dressed in casual wear, the 28-year-old superstar was filmed exiting a black SUV, where he walked into SSENSE’s pop-up shop saying, “sick! This is sick,” referring to the shop’s “drew house” decor.

The space includes street-level graphics artfully splattered on the building’s façade (using drew house’s signature graphics), a suburban oasis-living room vibe (mirroring the brand’s LA house), plush characters, home objects, and more.

Once inside, Bieber was seen signing “Justice” on one of the art-laden walls.

After a quick stop, Bieber exited the store and got into his SUV on St. Sulpice to a small crowd of screaming fans.

The shop’s collab is a preview for when SSENSE will exclusively launch a limited number of select drew house items in May.