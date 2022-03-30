Justin Bieber stops by Montreal fashion shop before Bell Centre show (VIDEO)
Before rocking out the Bell Centre as part of his Justice World Tour, Justin Bieber dropped by his clothing brand’s pop-up shop at Old Montreal’s SSENSE.
For the collaboration between the popular Old Port fashion shop and Bieber’s clothing line, SSENSE has transformed into a “suburban oasis” as part of Bieber and Ryan Good’s “drew house” initiative.
Drew house — a community co-founded by Bieber and Good — is a place where guests “can be yourself and loved, encouraged, safe and valued.”
Dressed in casual wear, the 28-year-old superstar was filmed exiting a black SUV, where he walked into SSENSE’s pop-up shop saying, “sick! This is sick,” referring to the shop’s “drew house” decor.
The space includes street-level graphics artfully splattered on the building’s façade (using drew house’s signature graphics), a suburban oasis-living room vibe (mirroring the brand’s LA house), plush characters, home objects, and more.
Once inside, Bieber was seen signing “Justice” on one of the art-laden walls.
After a quick stop, Bieber exited the store and got into his SUV on St. Sulpice to a small crowd of screaming fans.
The shop’s collab is a preview for when SSENSE will exclusively launch a limited number of select drew house items in May.