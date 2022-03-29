Justin Bieber's "drew house" takes over Montreal fashion store

A popular Montreal fashion store is transforming into a “suburban oasis” as part of Justin Bieber and Ryan Good’s “drew house” initiative.

Drew house, a community co-founded by Bieber and Good, is a place where guests “can be yourself and loved, encouraged, safe and valued,” says its social media channels.

As of March 29, SSENSE is collaborating with Bieber, Good, and drew house to create an “immersive experience” until April 3. The collab is a preview for when SSENSE will exclusively launch a limited number of select drew house items in May.

Montreal’s flagship SSENSE location has been converted into a five-story “immersive retail experience, centred around love and acceptance.”

In a press release shared with Daily Hive, SSENSE says it is “thrilled to announce the launch of drew house exclusively at SSENSE in May 2022” by “combining an ethos of inclusivity, kindness, community, and amplifying the voices of today’s young creatives.”

Guests will be able to discover various interactive opportunities throughout the downtown space, including street-level graphics artfully splattered on the building’s façade (using drew house’s signature graphics), a suburban oasis-living room vibe (mirroring the brand’s LA house), plush characters, home objects, and more.

As per the brand’s press release, the installation marks drew house’s first IRL activation in North America.

“Working with SSENSE for drew house’s first global partnership brings together our shared visions of acceptance, value, empowerment and love. drew house is a place, a community, and a metaphor for a home where everyone is welcome and where joy is available,” says Ryan Good, drew house Co-Founder & Creative Director. “Partnering with SSENSE allows us another avenue to continue to tell that story. A story that communicates that every single person on this planet is loved and of infinite value.”

Federico Barassi, Vice President of Menswear at SSENSE, says the brand is “thrilled to partner with drew house at such an exciting time in the brand’s development.”

Barassi says SSENSE is “excited to launch the full collection at SSENSE in May and to help expand drew house’s community worldwide.”

The SSENSE and drew house collab coincide with Bieber’s performance in Montreal on Tuesday at the Bell Centre as part of his Justice World Tour.

We’re not saying the Biebs will show up at the collab but appropriately, “never say never”…