Justin Bieber announces opening acts for his 2022 world tour

Grammy Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber has announced the opening acts for his Justice World Tour, which stops at Montreal’s Bell Centre in March.

Special guests JADEN and ¿Téo? will join all 52 dates of the tour, with Eddie Benjamin and Harry Hudson joining on select dates.

Benjamin, the Australian-born and Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, will open for Bieber in Montreal on March 29, 2022.

Bieber’s Justice World Tour kicks off in San Diego on February 18, 2022, and will make five total Canadian stops, including three in Toronto, one in Ottawa, and one in Quebec.

The tour will also hit New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Boston, and many more North American cities.

Bieber’s return to Canadian stages was set to be his comeback after the 2017 cancellation of his Purpose world tour.

In an Instagram post, Benjamin said he “cannot wait to sing and play on the Bieber world tour.” Tickets for Bieber’s Montreal show are currently available online and range from $144 to upwards of $800.