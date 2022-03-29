Foo Fighters cancel all upcoming tour dates, including this summer's Osheaga

The Foo Fighters announced all upcoming tour dates will be cancelled in light of the “staggering loss” of bandmate Taylor Hawkins.

In a corresponding post, Osheaga announced the band will no longer be headlining the first day (Friday) of the three-day summer music festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Foo Fighters were Osheaga’s first headlining band for this summer’s festival.

In a tweet, the band says it will “take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Osheaga says its network has been “heartbroken ever since the loss of the amazing musician Taylor Hawkins. Our heart goes out to the Foo Fighters & their loved ones.”

The music festival’s post says fans should “take this time to remember his talent, cherish his memory, and love each other.”

The festival says it will keep festivalgoers updated in “due time” in regards to the band’s replacement.