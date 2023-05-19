Dinosaurs will stomp into Montreal this summer for Jurassic World Live Tour

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Life finds a way, even if it takes 65 million years!

Jurassic World Live Tour, the first-ever live show production developed for the blockbuster Jurassic Park franchise, is coming to Montreal this summer, and fans won’t want to miss the gargantuan spectacle.

Bell Centre is transforming into Isla Nublar from September 8 to 10, with iconic fan-favourite dinosaurs ready to roam. Tickets are on sale now.

Expect to see Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons, and the mighty T. rex taking centre stage during the show. Jurassic World Live features over 24 film-accurate, life-sized, animatronic, and performer-operated dinosaurs, with each dinosaur built with the latest technology and Hollywood studio quality.

These dinosaurs are accompanied by real Gyrospheres, digital projection, special effects, and a continuous stream of impressive stunts.

Brand new characters and villains have been created for this live show by Feld Entertainment, an extension of the universe that evolved from the original Michael Crichton novels of John Hammond’s dream of a dinosaur theme park on a remote island off the coast of Costa Rica.

The compelling storyline provides a nod to fans and stays true to the series; Jurassic World Live Tour takes place in Isla Nubar between the cinematic events of Jurassic World when Hammond’s dream is finally realized but short-lived after the Indominus Rex escapes, and the volcanic destruction of the island in Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom.

With the park closed, a team of scientists is tasked with uncovering InGen’s corrupt plan of exploiting the remaining dinosaurs, specifically rescuing an all-new dinosaur named Jeanie.

You’ll want to arrive early to enjoy a special Pre-show Experience included with all ticket purchases. One hour before showtime, guests can get up close and personal with their favourite Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles. There will also be photo ops with Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy from the Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and the Jurassic World Jeep and Gyrosphere.

Jurassic World Live Tour was set to come to Montreal in 2020, but the shows were cancelled due to the pandemic.

This is the company’s largest and most technically complex production to date. Other Feld Entertainment productions include Monster Jam, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, and Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey.

When: September 8 to 10, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 11 am and 3 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Preshow experience starts one hour earlier.

Where: Bell Centre – 1909 Av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

