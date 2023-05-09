Lil Yachty is sailing into Montreal on his upcoming global tour

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Hip-hop star Lil Yachty is embarking on a huge global tour to support his latest album, and he’s bringing the party to Montreal this fall.
The 25-year-old rapper is set to perform at MTelus on Wednesday, September 27.
Lil Yachty has already had a busy 2023, releasing his critically acclaimed Billboard 200 Top 10 album Let’s Start Here. He also made his SNL musical guest debut performance in April where he performed “the BLACK seminole” and “drive ME crazy!” off the album.
The Atlanta, GA, artist has released five studio albums and has been nominated for two Grammys, two MTV Music Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards. Lil Yachty has also worked with artists ranging from Drake to Migos and Cardi B.
Lil Yachty
When: September 27, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: MTelus – 59 St Catherine Street East, Montreal
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 am