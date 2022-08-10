Montreal Canadiens prospect Jan Mysak is very happy with his team’s first overall selection at last month’s NHL Entry Draft. In his mind, the choice between Juraj Slafkovský and Shane Wright was always clear.

Mysak, who is captain of Team Czechia at the ongoing IIHF World Junior Championship, recently told a reporter that if he were in General Manager Kent Hughes’ shoes, he would’ve made the same selection. The kicker is that the Hamilton Bulldogs player has shared ice with Wright in the OHL.

“If I’d be the GM, I’d take Slafkovský too.”#GoHabsGo prospect Jan Mysak gives his opinion on Montreal’s first overall selection at the 2022 NHL Draft 👀#NHL #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/8h2LX9yXy4 — Elite Prospects (@eliteprospects) August 10, 2022

“I played [a] whole year against Shane Wright, so for me personally, if I would be GM I would take Slakfovsky too” said the 20-year-old. While he didn’t go into extensive detail as to why he prefers the Slovakian forward to Wright, Mysak said he sees Slafkovsky as a “really strong player.”

Drafted 48th overall by the Canadiens in 2020, Mysak netted a goal and an assist in a 5-4 win for the Czechs over Slovakia on Tuesday in the first game of the continuation of the World Junior Championships that were postponed back in December.

As for Slafkovský, he was not named to the Slovakian National Team for the tournament. The most logical reason for this is that the Canadiens likely intend for the 18-year-old to play in the big league. The tight window between the end of the World Juniors tournament in late August and the start of Habs rookie camp in mid-September would make that more difficult.