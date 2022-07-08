While it was somewhat expected, Montreal Canadiens fans blew up Twitter after learning that their team had officially selected Juraj Slafkovsky over Shane Wright with the first overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft.
Wright had long been the favourite among analysts and fans for the past few months, but in a surprise move the Canadiens went the trading route to find a new centreman shortly after drafting the Slovakian winger.
Le moment de vérité.
The big moment!#GoHabsGo | #RepêchageLNH | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/kICIIeN8op
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 8, 2022
As cheers (and boos) filled the Bell Centre, some fans were pleasantly surprised while others were incredibly disappointed. Suffice to say, there are mixed feelings about the pick.
Here are some of our favourite Twitter reactions from the big moment.
Slafkovsky is going to be better, come back to this tweet in 2 years and we’ll see
— Beenz (@beenz19) July 8, 2022
I feel bad for Juraj Slafkovsky and the expectations on him going #1 to Montreal and given that Shane Wright was the favourite to be picked here. The two will be linked and Juraj will feel the criticism if Shane begins to outscore him in the NHL.
— Lazy Millennial – NHL Draft Mode (@LazyMillennial0) July 7, 2022
Montreal Canadiens – “The price is Wrong, Shane!”#nhldraft2022 pic.twitter.com/3N1etCQzxv
— james peter (@james_peter_1) July 8, 2022
Juraj Slafkovsky is 1.5 Martin St. Louis tall.
— Sandra Cormier Turnsek (@Chumplet) July 7, 2022
I don’t think the Canadiens made the Wright pick.
— Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) July 7, 2022
I think this was probably the smartest choice for the #GoHabsGo to take Juraj Slafkovsky. He’s likely the best choice for a player who can make an immediate impact on the team. Time will tell. #nhldraft2022 #Montreal pic.twitter.com/BJB2zMRSNJ
— 🇨🇦 Mark (Bundy) Kennedy 🇨🇦 (@MarkKennedyQW) July 7, 2022
Canadiens choose Juraj Slafkovsky with No. 1 pick in NHL draft !!! I’m surprised but happy. Welcome to Montreal!
— Kin is a pro-choice RN (@kinneret) July 7, 2022
I don’t get it, but congrats to Juraj Slafkovský, and welcome the Canadiens! #GoHabsGo #Habs
— HABS!! (Jason) (@curryjg44) July 7, 2022
Juraj Slafkovsky , Nick Suzuki , Cole Caufield
— Sherlock Jœy (@Sherlock__Joey) July 7, 2022
Seems like there are 5 people in this crowd including myself that thought Slafkovsky was the right choice
— punished James Corden (@dooolys) July 7, 2022
i’ve adjusted to the pick and am happy to announce that i love juraj slafkovsky
— sinéad (@nhlsinead) July 8, 2022