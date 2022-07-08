SportsHockeyCanadiens

"I don't get it": Habs fans react after Canadiens select Juraj Slafkovsky first overall

Jul 8 2022, 1:25 am
@CanadiensMTL / Twitter | Sportsnet

While it was somewhat expected, Montreal Canadiens fans blew up Twitter after learning that their team had officially selected Juraj Slafkovsky over Shane Wright with the first overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft.

Wright had long been the favourite among analysts and fans for the past few months, but in a surprise move the Canadiens went the trading route to find a new centreman shortly after drafting the Slovakian winger.

As cheers (and boos) filled the Bell Centre, some fans were pleasantly surprised while others were incredibly disappointed. Suffice to say, there are mixed feelings about the pick.

Here are some of our favourite Twitter reactions from the big moment.

 

 

Al SciolaAl Sciola
