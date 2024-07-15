Injury keeping Canadiens' Demidov away from KHL team: report

As one of the most exciting picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, Montreal Canadiens fans are keeping a close eye on prospect Ivan Demidov.

Many were quick to notice that the Russian forward, who the Canadiens selected fifth overall last month, has been absent from his KHL team’s ongoing development camp — despite being among the list of invitees.

Speculation intensified as online Habs sleuths pointed out that the 18-year-old was also absent from SKA Saint Petersburg’s latest video from camp.

While Canadiens fans hope the young sniper will make his way to the NHL earlier than expected, a very logical explanation has kept Demidov off the ice so far.

As per TVA Sports’ Nicolas Cloutier, the winger is currently dealing with an injury.

“Ivan Demidov is not at the SKA development camp today because he is still recovering from an injury, his agent Dan Milstein confirms to me,” Cloutier wrote in a Monday X post.

Ivan Demidov n'est pas au camp de développement du SKA aujourd'hui, car il se remet encore d'une blessure, me confirme son agent Dan Milstein. @CanadiensMTL — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 15, 2024

It’s unclear if the player is suffering from a new injury or the one he endured during a game in April.

Speaking with media earlier this month, Canadiens GM Kent Hughes seemed confident that Demidov would arrive in Montreal within the next year.

“His intention is to fulfill the one year left on his [KHL] deal and then come to North America,” said Hughes. “Assuming those facts remain the same, yes, I expect him to be here next year.”

Demidov, who could not attend Montreal’s prospect development camp due to his lack of a Canadian visa, began last season in the KHL with SKA Saint Petersburg. However, following an early-season injury, he was reassigned to the MLH (Russia’s premier junior league), where he netted 60 points in 30 games.

With the 2025 KHL playoffs set to finish in late April, Demidov could potentially join the Canadiens for the final games of the upcoming season.