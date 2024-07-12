Former Canadiens goalie lands new NHL coaching job

Peter Budaj is a name Montreal Canadiens fans probably haven’t heard in quite some time.

Last donning the pads in the 2018-19 season, the former Habs backup goalie is making a return to the NHL as a coach with the Anaheim Ducks.

On Friday, Anaheim announced the promotion of their longtime goaltending coach Sudarshan Maharaj. In doing so, the organization revealed that Budaj will become his replacement as he joins the Ducks’ coaching staff in 2024-25.

NEWS: We have promoted longtime goaltending coach Sudarshan Maharaj to our Director of Goaltending! We're also proud to announce the hirings of assistant coach Tim Army and NHL goaltending coach Peter Budaj. Read more on our 2024-25 coaching staff ⬇️https://t.co/FfFk81GAd3 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 10, 2024

Budaj, 41, was drafted 63rd overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2001. After six seasons in Denver, the Slovakia native joined the Canadiens as a free agent in 2011, agreeing to a two-year contract worth $2.3 million.

He backed up starter Carey Price for the better part of three seasons, racking up 23 wins over 28 starts (23-16-9) record. While he didn’t get a ton of action during Price’s prime years, Budaj maintained an impressive GAA of over .907 throughout his Montreal tenure and posted two shutouts.

After being traded to the Winnipeg Jets in 2014, Budaj bounced around the NHL and AHL, spending stints with the Los Angeles Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning before retiring in 2018.

Since hanging up the skates, Budaj has started a goalie training company called “Budaj Blockers” and served as assistant coach of the Montana State University Bobcats hockey team.

Ahead of joining the Ducks, he’s been working as a goalie development coach with the Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate, for the past two seasons.