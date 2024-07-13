Two former Montreal Canadiens are set to receive big honours, as they will both be inducted into the British Columbia Hockey Hall of Fame.

Carey Price and Shea Weber, who, while not officially retired, are done playing due to injury, are among the newest inductees. Their official induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 19, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Price was born in Anahim Lake, B.C., and played in 712 games with the Canadiens. The 34-year-old won the Vezina Trophy, the Hart Trophy, and the Ted Lindsay Award in 2014-15. He has yet to retire as he still has two years remaining on his contract, but he hasn’t played for two seasons due to a knee injury.

Weber was born in Sicamous, B.C., and played 1,038 games between the Nashville Predators and the Canadiens. The 38-year-old, who was recently inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, served as the Canadiens captain for four seasons. Like Price, he still has two years left on his contract, which is why he has yet to officially retire.



Though cut short by injury, both players had outstanding careers. Price is regarded as one of the best goalies in Canadiens history. At the same time, Weber, despite being later in his career, served as a top-pairing defenceman during his five seasons with the organization. Both were members of the 2020-21 Habs team that advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.