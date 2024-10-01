Injured Laine thanks Canadiens fans for all the love he's received

Montreal Canadiens fans got a special message from sniper Patrik Laine on social media today.

The injured winger, who hurt his knee in a recent preseason game, posted a photo to social media with a thank you message to all his supporters.

“Thank you everyone for the love,” reads the post on the player’s Instagram story. “92 will be back.”

The Instagram post included a few emojis including hands in the shape of a heart and a photo of the recovering forward standing on crutches in front of a jet.

The Finnish player has just over 250,000 followers on his Instagram account.

The Canadiens announced today that Laine will miss two to three months with a knee sprain. That’s far from the worst-case scenario for a knee injury and is good news considering how gruesome the collision appeared to be. There was fear that Laine would have to miss the entire season, but thankfully, that has proven not to be the case.

Patrik Laine goes down after a knee-on-knee contact. Doesn't look good. He had to leave the game. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cXrNTOzK4L — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) September 28, 2024

Laine’s new teammates quickly jumped to his support as Arber Xhekaj beat up Cedric Pare, the player who collided with the sniper. Xhekaj was later fined by the NHL for his actions.

The two rivals play again on October 9, opening night for both teams. It should be a fun atmosphere as the two Eastern Conference foes look to start off the new season with a victory.

The Canadiens made a big swing this past summer when they traded Jordan Harris for Laine and a 2026 second-round pick. The 6-foot-5 sniper has a ridiculous amount of potential and has cracked the 40-goal mark in the NHL before, but he hasn’t played since December 2022 because of injuries and time spent in the Player Assistance Program.

Laine has 204 goals in 480 career games and has repeatedly shown himself to be one of the league’s premier snipers when on the ice.