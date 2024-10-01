Flames' Honzek continues terrific preseason with highlight reel goal

Samuel Honzek is making it harder and harder for the Calgary Flames to keep him off the opening night roster.

The 19-year-old, who many expected just a few weeks ago would be playing in the WHL this coming season, has been incredible to this point in training camp. He entered tonight’s outing with a team-leading six points through four games, and built on that total thanks to an outstanding goal in the second period.

“I’m really enjoying it, so far it’s good,” Honzek said on his training camp. “I’m trying to stay humble, not being too overconfident. [I’m] staying grounded, and am going to keep working hard and be focused.”

His goal turned out to be a massive one, as the Flames were able to walk away with a 4-3 overtime victory thanks to a game winner from Nazem Kadri.

Despite Kadri sealing it, however, the majority of the focus postgame surrounded the Flames’ young prospect.

“It was a beautiful goal, and it was an NHL defenceman, if I’m not mistaken, that he was able to make his move on,” said head coach Ryan Huska. “That’s his speed, and I think that’s the confidence that we’ve talked about over the last few days that he’s playing with right now. I’m really happy for him.”

It seems that he’s quickly becoming a popular figure in the dressing room, as well, as goaltender Dan Vladar had some fun with reporters when asked what he said to Honzek after the highlight reel tally.

“I told him it was sick and that maybe he’s too young to be doing that,” Vladar said with a grin.

Honzek wasn’t the only player hoping to earn a spot on this roster that had a big game, either. Defenceman Brayden Pachal was able to score the Flames’ first goal of the night and now has four points in preseason play. Tyson Barrie, meanwhile, who is looking to earn a contract on the back end after coming to camp on a PTO, had two assists.

Picked the corner 🎯 pic.twitter.com/qrzE8dBaC3 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 1, 2024

“Just trying to continue to make an impression, skate well and create some offence when I can,” Barrie told reporters postgame.

There was one negative from tonight’s game, as Mikael Backlund didn’t play a shift in the third period. Huska had no update on him afterward, but more information could be provided during tomorrow’s practice.

With tonight’s game complete, the Flames have just two exhibition outings that remain. The first will take place on the road Wednesday night versus the Winnipeg Jets, before they return to the Saddledome on Friday to play the Jets for a second time.