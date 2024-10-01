Flames cut three more players from roster as regular season nears

The Calgary Flames’ NHL roster is coming into view after the team announced another round of cuts this afternoon.

Following a 4-3 OT victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night, improving their preseason record to a gaudy 5-0-1, the Flames have cut loose three more players from their roster.

In a statement sent out on social media, the team announced that the following players have been assigned to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers:

Artem Grushnikov (D)

Yan Kuznetsov (D)

Walterri Ignatjew (G)

All three players being cut should not come as a surprise to Flames fans. The player with the most potential to possibly make the NHL roster on opening night was Grushnikov, who was acquired by the Flames from the Dallas Stars in the Chris Tanev trade. The 21-year-old Russian defender was initially taken 48th overall in the 2021 NHL draft and has yet to appear in an NHL game.

Kuznetsov was also fighting for a spot on Calgary’s blueline, having been a second-round selection by the Flames in 2020 and showing well in camp. In 63 games with the Wranglers last season, Kuzy put up five goals and 13 points.

Between the pipes, Ignatjew looks like he is currently fourth on the Flames’ goaltender depth chart, behind the likes of Dustin Wolf, Dan Vladar, and Devin Cooley. A year backing up with the Wranglers is the likeliest outlook for the Finnish goaltender this season.

The Flames still have two more preseason matchups before opening night rosters are due on Monday. They will travel to Manitoba for a date with the Winnipeg Jets tomorrow night before welcoming the Jets to the Saddledome for the preseason finale on Friday.

Calgary will open up their regular-season schedule on the road against the Vancouver Canucks next Wednesday.