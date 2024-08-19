Canadiens make surprise trade for Patrik Laine

In the middle of what has been a relatively quiet offseason, the Montreal Canadiens have made a blockbuster trade.

The team announced Monday that they have acquired winger Patrik Laine and a second-round pick in 2026 from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenceman Jordan Harris.

The Canadiens have traded defenseman Jordan Harris to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forward Patrik Laine and a second-round pick in 2026 News release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/EEuIsLb32E — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 19, 2024

Selected by the Canadiens in the third round (No. 71) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Harris, 24, leaves the Canadiens with 32 points and 131 NHL games under his belt.

Laine, 26, was drafted second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2016. Netting 36 goals and 64 points in his rookie campaign and a career-high 44 goals and 70 points in his sophomore season, the Finnish forward quickly emerged as a stud.

In January of 2021, he and fellow forward Jack Roslovic were shipped to Columbus in a trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Laine, who has been outspoken about his mental health struggles, entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in January. He hasn’t played since breaking his left clavicle during a game last December.

He logged nine points (six goals, three assists) in 18 games with Columbus last season.

Signing a four-year, $34.8 million contract with the Blue Jackets in July 2022, the 6-foot-4 sniper carries an $8.7 million cap hit with him for the next two seasons, which makes him the highest-paid player on the Canadiens after Carey Price.

Montreal GM Kent Hughes is expected to address the media today around 5 pm ET.