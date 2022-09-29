It's your last chance to check out Montreal's captivating Frida Kahlo exhibit

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s officially your last chance to see the immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit at Montreal’s Arsenal Contemporary Art before it wraps up on October 2.

The exhibit, aptly named The Life of An Icon, features seven different transformational spaces with VR experiences, holographic videos, and 360° projections based on the Mexican artist’s life and work.

Visitors have the chance to literally submerge themselves in Kahlo’s paintings as they cover every inch of the walkable space.

According to the Life of an Icon website, the 90-minute experience features an arrangement of archival photos, original films, digital environments, art installations, to music that aims to “recreate the most important in the artist’s life,” offering visitors the chance to discover Kahlo’s incredible story.

Tickets, which are still on sale, range from $27.58 (five- to 12-year-olds) to $40.23 (18 and older). Students can get in for $33.33.

Frida Kahlo – The Life of An Icon

When: Until October 2

Times:

Thursday from 1 pm to 7:30 pm. The last entry is at 6 pm.

Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 9:30 pm. The last entry is at 8 pm.

Sunday from 10 am to 6:30 pm. The last entry is at 5 pm.

Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art — 2020 William Street

Price: $27.58 to $40.23, available online