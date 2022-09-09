Tickets now available for Montreal's magical world premiere "Harry Potter" winter ball

Harry Potter fans in Montreal are invited to a magical gathering of the wizarding world — a premiere that will only be coming to four select cities across the Muggle world globe: Milan, Houston, Mexico City, and yours truly.

Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration will transform Montreal’s Salon 1861 — a wonderous ballroom at 550 Richmon Avenue — into a whimsical wintertime ball honouring the iconic Triwizard Tournament tradition.

For Harry Potter fans, The Yule Ball was a formal Christmas celebration held on December 25 for students of wizarding schools who participated in the tournament.

Tickets for Montreal’s Yule Ball are now available for 31 different dates, spread out across November, December, and January.

There are two different admission options: the standard and the premium package, both of which have varying prices for adults and youth (ages 12 to 17).

The standard includes admission to the Yule Ball and ranges from $85 to $95 for adults (depending on weekdays or weekends) and from $65 to $75 for Potter-heads aged 12 to 17.

The premium package includes admission to the Yule Ball Celebration plus “priority access entry,” a complimentary drink, and a special Harry Potter gift, ranging from $95 to $125 (and $97.50 to $130 on weekends).

The Yule Ball will also have French and English sessions here in Montreal, both of which can be chosen before purchase.

Times vary per selected date but a variety of slots are available, some as early as 1:30 pm on Saturdays and as late as 9:30 pm. Each Yule Ball session is expected to take two hours and 30 minutes.

Find more information and book tickets right here.

Now, don’t forget what Professor McGonagall said about the Christmastime party: “Dress robes will be worn, and the ball will start at eight o’clock on Christmas Day, finishing at midnight in the Great Hall. Now then — The Yule Ball is of course a chance for us all to let our hair down. But that does NOT mean, that we will be relaxing the standards of behaviour we expect from Hogwarts students.”

So, besides not upsetting the professor, Montreal Potter-heads will be able to enjoy a night of dancing, live performances, food, and purchasable Harry Potter merchandise.

Co-produced by Warner Bros., Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration is a “spellbinding party where guests will be able to participate in iconic and beloved moments inspired by J.K. Rowling’s magical stories and scenes from the Harry Potter film series.”

The experience will feature several Wizarding World elements and celebrate the Yule Ball moment in a magical and elegant way. Although not mandatory, guests are encouraged to wear their best formal Wizarding World attire.

Salon 1861 will light up in an enchanting and festive environment that “promises to bring guests together in a celebration to remember. Engaging hosts will get the ballroom going with fun, celebratory interactions happening throughout the entire experience.”

Prepare for a night of — as McGonagall put it — “well-mannered frivolity” at an elegant yet informal party where there will plenty of themed treats and magical merriment. Join a lively dance floor, enjoy delicious treats, and shop a yule market for gifts, wands, and robes. You’ll find plenty of opportunities to show off your house (or school) pride in this event perfect for Harry Potter fans.

When: November 25 to 30, December 1, 3 to 8, 11 to 14, January 2 to 15

Time: Various select options from 1:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Salon 1861 — 550 Richmond Avenue, Montreal

Price: $65 to $130, available online