Igloofest is returning to Old Montreal this winter
Igloofest is coming back to Montreal this winter, returning in person for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The popular outdoor music festival took place in the virtual world in 2021 to comply with public health’s distancing and capacity guidelines.
This year, the festival will be outdoors at its usual spot at Quai Jacques Cartier in Old Montreal to celebrate its 15th year.
This year’s bash will take place on weekends from January 13 to February 5, 2022. Though the lineup hasn’t been revealed, Igloofest says it will be inviting “true music royalty” to this year’s docket.
Ticket prices have not been announced, but music fans can sign up for the Igloofest newsletter to receive additional details as they unfold.
Just remember to double down and wear two pairs of socks. That booze can only keep you warm for so long.
Igloofest
When: January 13 to February 5
Time: TBA
Where: Quai Jacques Cartier, Old Montreal
Price: TBA