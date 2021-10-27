Canada's Drag Race queen pulls off spot-on Montreal Halloween costume
How much more Montreal can you get for Halloween?
Pythia, a performer on season two of Canada’s Drag Race, shared a spot-on depiction of a Montreal-based Halloween costume — the city’s archetypical orange construction cone.
The performer tells Daily Hive that the costume is a mini-challenge for Canada’s Drag Race where contestants had to present a “Queen of your Neighbourhood” look, representing themes from their hometown.
“The most distinct feature I have of Montreal is the construction,” she tells Daily Hive, “so I made a look based on our iconic cones.”
Pythia, who lives in The Village, says she put the costume together in one day (impressive) and that the show is giving out a $100,000 prize for the contest, along with a “sickening supply of beauty products” from Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix.
She says Montreal is full of construction and the constant song of power tools and the vibration of the Earth accompanies locals everywhere, explicitly calling it “i-cone-ic behaviour.”
Currently, Pythia is touring for viewing parties of season two, which is currently airing on Crave.
Here’s hoping she wins the show’s mini-challenge prize because she absolutely nailed HallowQueen in Montreal.
